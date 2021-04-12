Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 5,751 cases on April 12

The Maharashtra Health Department on Monday evening reported 51,751 new cases of Covid-19 in the state, taking the total number of active cases to 5,64,746. Pune district with 1,10,000 cases is highest among all the districts in the state.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said that 52,312 patients discharged today, taking the total number discharged patients after full recovery to 28.34 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 81.94 per cent.

On Monday, 258 Covid-19 deaths were also reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.68 per cent. Currently, 32.75 lakh people are in home quarantine and 29,399 people are in institutional quarantine.