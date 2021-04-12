News

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 5,751 cases on April 12

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 12, 2021

The Maharashtra Health Department on Monday evening reported 51,751 new cases of Covid-19 in the state, taking the total number of active cases to 5,64,746. Pune district with 1,10,000 cases is highest among all the districts in the state.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said that 52,312 patients discharged today, taking the total number discharged patients after full recovery to 28.34 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 81.94 per cent.

On Monday, 258 Covid-19 deaths were also reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.68 per cent. Currently, 32.75 lakh people are in home quarantine and 29,399 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on April 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.