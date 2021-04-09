Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 58,993 cases

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Even as Maharashtra is struggling with getting adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines, the state reported 58,993 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday.
The total number of active cases in the state are 5,34,603 with Pune district leading among all other districts with 1,00,051 active cases. On second place is Mumbai with 88,053 cases.
A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said that 45,391 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of recovered patients to 26.95 lakh.
The recovery rate is 81.96 per cent. There were 301 Covid deaths reported in the state today with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. Currently, 26.95 lakh people are in home quarantine and 24,157 people are in institutional quarantine.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...