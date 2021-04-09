Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 58,993 cases

Even as Maharashtra is struggling with getting adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines, the state reported 58,993 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

The total number of active cases in the state are 5,34,603 with Pune district leading among all other districts with 1,00,051 active cases. On second place is Mumbai with 88,053 cases.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said that 45,391 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of recovered patients to 26.95 lakh.

The recovery rate is 81.96 per cent. There were 301 Covid deaths reported in the state today with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. Currently, 26.95 lakh people are in home quarantine and 24,157 people are in institutional quarantine.