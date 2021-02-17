Covid-19: Maharashtra reports rise in fresh cases

The Covid-19 numbers are rising in Maharashtra and on Wednesday the State Public Health Department reported 4,787 new cases. Two weeks ago the numbers were 2,992. As on today, there are 38,013 active cases in the state.

A press statement issued under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of Public Health Department said that 3,853 patients were discharged today and 19.85 lakh Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery till date.

Recovery rate is 95.62 per cent, case fatality rate is 2.49 per cent. Currently 1.95 lakh people are in home quarantine and 1,664 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.

Pune district continues to be on the top of the list with 7,509 cases, followed by Nagpur at 5,005, Thane is on third position at 4,681, and Mumbai on fourth position with 4,530 cases.

Response from State

Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Greater of Mumbai (MCGM), Suresh Kakani told BusinessLine that the numbers are rising in Mumbai, but there is no need to worry as the Covid-19 centres are fully functional.

The citizens should take regular precaution of social distancing and wearing face masks. As on today there are no plans of any lockdown in the city. The MCGM administration will review the situation by February 21 or 22, he said. Kakani is responsible for the MCGM’s health department.

On the certain news reports that Chembur in eastern suburban Mumbai has become a hotspot of Covid-19, Kakani said that was not the case. The local MCGM officers in Chembur had only proactivity asked certain societies to take precautions and follow Covid-19 norms. The MCGM in all wards is asking societies to be alert, he said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar travelled in a local train to spread awareness about the use of face masks among citizens in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city. Before boarding the train at Byculla station on the Central Railway route, Pednekar took a round outside the station and asked a number of people moving around without masks to wear the face coverings, an official Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said.

Pednekar is also a qualified nurse and she had even helped with the nursing duties at the height of the pandemic.

The Mayor found a couple of vendors in a catering stall at the station not wearing masks properly. She asked them to wear face masks all the time and also warned them of police action, if they ignore the guidelines. During her local train journey from Byculla till the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai, the mayor found several commuters without face masks, the official said.

