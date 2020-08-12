Covid-19: Many recovered patients complainof lingering after-effects, says report

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
More than 12.5 million people have recuperated from Covid-19. However, a significant population still feels the after-effects of the disease to this day, The Print reported.
The after-effects last for weeks and sometimes months, despite testing negative for the virus.
The ‘long haul’ symptoms include headaches, fevers, confusion, loss of smell or taste, loss of sensation in extremities, short-term memory loss, and prolonged breathing difficulty.
The long-term ramifications may also permanently damage the body. One of the most commonly reported symptoms is of myalgic encephalomyelitis chronic fatigue syndrome or ME/CFS.
CFS includes perennial and extreme tiredness, muscle or joint weakness, fevers, or chills. The main symptom is fatigue for over six months. The fatigue often worsens with activity but doesn't improve with rest.
According to a patient-centric research survey, the chance of full recovery by day 50 is smaller than 20 per cent.
Some of the other symptoms that were reported by participants included fatigue (varying in severity), brain fog/concentration challenges, chills/sweats, trouble sleeping, and a loss of appetite.
It is interesting to note that neurological symptoms were consistently reported by patients for eight weeks, specifically brain fog/concentration challenges and sleeping trouble.
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
₹1067 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1055104010801094 Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current levels. The ...
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...