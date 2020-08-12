News

Covid-19: Many recovered patients complainof lingering after-effects, says report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on August 12, 2020 Published on August 12, 2020

One of the most commonly reported long-haul symptoms is fatigue

More than 12.5 million people have recuperated from Covid-19. However, a significant population still feels the after-effects of the disease to this day, The Print reported.

The after-effects last for weeks and sometimes months, despite testing negative for the virus.

The ‘long haul’ symptoms include headaches, fevers, confusion, loss of smell or taste, loss of sensation in extremities, short-term memory loss, and prolonged breathing difficulty.

The long-term ramifications may also permanently damage the body. One of the most commonly reported symptoms is of myalgic encephalomyelitis chronic fatigue syndrome or ME/CFS.

CFS includes perennial and extreme tiredness, muscle or joint weakness, fevers, or chills. The main symptom is fatigue for over six months. The fatigue often worsens with activity but doesn't improve with rest.

According to a patient-centric research survey, the chance of full recovery by day 50 is smaller than 20 per cent.

Some of the other symptoms that were reported by participants included fatigue (varying in severity), brain fog/concentration challenges, chills/sweats, trouble sleeping, and a loss of appetite.

It is interesting to note that neurological symptoms were consistently reported by patients for eight weeks, specifically brain fog/concentration challenges and sleeping trouble.

