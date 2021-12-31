Covid-19: More restrictions on public gatherings in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty issued orders late Thursday night imposing more restrictions on the number of attendees in marriages and public functions.

In case of wedding ceremonies in enclosed or open spaces, the maximum number of attendees would be restricted to 50 persons. Also, the number of attendees would be restricted to 50 in social, cultural, political, or religious programmes. In case of last rites, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 20 persons.

In any part of the State which is a tourist spot or places that attract a large congregation of people such as beaches, open grounds etc., the competent authority concerned can impose Section 144.

198 Omicron patients

Maharashtra reported 198 cases of Omicron variant infected cases on Thursday. All of these patients have been reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Of these 198 patients, 30 are international travelers.

Mumbai reported the highest number of Omicron cases at 190, while Thane reported 4 cases. Satara, Nanded, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad reported one patient each.

To date, a total of 450 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the State. Of these, 125 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Maharashtra has 18,217 active Covid-19 cases.