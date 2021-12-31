Covid-19: More restrictions on public gatherings in Maharashtra

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty issued orders late Thursday night imposing more restrictions on the number of attendees in marriages and public functions.
In case of wedding ceremonies in enclosed or open spaces, the maximum number of attendees would be restricted to 50 persons. Also, the number of attendees would be restricted to 50 in social, cultural, political, or religious programmes. In case of last rites, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 20 persons.
In any part of the State which is a tourist spot or places that attract a large congregation of people such as beaches, open grounds etc., the competent authority concerned can impose Section 144.
Maharashtra reported 198 cases of Omicron variant infected cases on Thursday. All of these patients have been reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Of these 198 patients, 30 are international travelers.
Mumbai reported the highest number of Omicron cases at 190, while Thane reported 4 cases. Satara, Nanded, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad reported one patient each.
To date, a total of 450 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the State. Of these, 125 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Maharashtra has 18,217 active Covid-19 cases.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...