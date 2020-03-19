Covid-19: No international commercial flights to enter India from March 22

Amid coronavirus pandemic, India on Thursday announced it will not allow any international commercial passenger aircraft to land from March 22 to March 29.

The central government said the railways and Civil Aviation Ministry must suspend all concessional travel on trains and flights, except for students, patients and disabled people. “Similarly, all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out,” it added.

The Centre has requested states to enforce work from home for private sector employees, except for those working in emergency and essential services.

“State governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives or government servants or medical professionals are advised to remain at home,” the government statement noted.

To reduce huge gatherings, all group B and C category of central government employees will be asked to attend offices on alternate weeks, and there will be “staggered timings” for all employees.