Covid-19 not only damages blood cells, but also prevents formation of new ones: Study

A new study revealed that coronavirus not only destroys the key red blood cells but also prevents the formation of new ones.

The study, published in the journal Archiv EuroMedica revealed that coronavirus causes loss of erythrocytes — red blood cells which are responsible in the body for transport of the iron-rich protein hemoglobin carrying oxygen.

The loss of erythrocytes may, in turn, cause damage to the brain neurons, blood vessels, and internals, considering they do not get enough oxygen.

This could lead to severe infection. And, in such cases possibility of multiple organ failure can also occur as without their own red blood cells, a patient starts to suffocate.

This cannot be compensated with artificial ventilation as the organs, crippled without the right amount of erythrocytes, can only transport oxygen to some parts of the body.

Effective therapy for such patients is to administer erythrocyte mass and vitamin B12 suggested the researchers from Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Russia.

The study noted that the early breakdown of red blood cells is the initial reaction of the body to the SARS-COV-2 virus, which scales up gradually.

The researchers highlighted that everyone who has low hemoglobin is at risk for this condition.

Some of them may include elderly people, patients with high blood pressure, people with obesity and diabetes mellitus, pregnant women, patients with primary and acquired immunodeficiency, with inhibition of hematopoietic function, HIV- and cancer patients.

Galina Reva, Professor at Far Eastern Federal University, explained: "The virus enters the epithelium, where it multiplies, then enters the bloodstream and attacks targets, which can be both the internal epithelium (gastrointestinal tract, lungs, genitourinary system) and erythrocytes."

"Although most frequently we would see the pathology of the respiratory system, lungs, the virus needs epithelial cells only for reproduction,” Reva added.

"We believe the main target for the virus is the red marrow, where it damages the endothelium, the tissue, which normally regulates the migration of maturing cells into the blood," Reva said.