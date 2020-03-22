COVID-19: One more positive case takes Telangana number to 22

A 24-year-old youth belonging to Guntur, with a travel history to London, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana to 22.

The patient, who arrived here from London via Dubai transit hub, has been shifted to a designated quarantine facility. His condition is stated to be stable.

The contacts of the positive shall get tested for COVID-19 even if symptoms do not exist between fourth and fifteenth day of the contact, a senior Health Department Official said.

He also asked all those arrived from abroad to stay home, in home quarantine.