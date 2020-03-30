Covid-19: ONGC contributes ₹300 crore from CSR to PM CARES fund

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited has contributed over ₹300 crore to the PM CARES fund for combatting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In these exceptionally challenging times, the energy soldiers of ONGC has once again pledged to support the nation through their leadership and commitment by contributing ₹300 crore from CSR fund and employees contributing two days of their salary amounting to around ₹16 crore, to the PM CARES fund created to combat the coronavirus,” said an ONGC statement.

“While the nation is fighting against the spread of this fatal virus by staying at home, maintaining social distancing, ONGC and its energy soldiers are functioning 24/7 to ensure production and delivery of oil and gas, one of the most essential need to the citizens of the country,” the statement added.