Covid-19: Over 1.77 lakh vaccinated on Tuesday

A total of 1,77,368 health care workers were vaccinated on Tuesday, taking the total number of people immunised against Covid-19 in the country to more than 6.31 lakh in the last four days, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry also claimed that there was no case of severe or serious AEFI (Adverse event following immunisation) requiring hospitalisation reported by any State on Tuesday. The number of sessions held was around 3,800, the statement said.

Published on January 19, 2021
