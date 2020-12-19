Covid-19 positive people with mental health problems at high risk of dying from virus: Study

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Mumbai, December 19 A study carried by researchers at Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine stated that Covid-19 positive people facing neurological problems, including stroke and confusion, have a higher risk of dying from the virus.
The study, published in the journal Neurology, stated that addressing mental health issues can help in mitigating Covid-19 deaths.
For the research, the researchers examined the data collected from 4,711 Covid-19 patients who were admitted to Montefiore during the six-week period between March 1, 2020, and April 16, 2020.
Of those patients, 581 (12 per cent) had neurological problems serious enough to warrant brain imaging. These individuals were compared with 1,743 non-neurological Covid-19 patients of similar age and disease severity who were admitted during the same period.
David Altschul, M.D., chief of the division of neurovascular surgery at Einstein and Montefiore said, “This study is the first to show that the presence of neurological symptoms, particularly stroke and confused or altered thinking, may indicate a more serious course of illness, even when pulmonary problems aren't severe.”
“Hospitals can use this knowledge to prioritise treatment and, hopefully, save more lives during this pandemic,” he added.
Among people who underwent brain imaging, 55 were diagnosed with stroke and 258 people exhibited confusion or altered thinking ability.
Individuals with stroke were twice as likely to die (49 per cent mortality) compared with their matched controls (24 per cent mortality) - a statistically significant difference. People with confusion had a 40 per cent mortality rate compared with 33 per cent for their matched controls - also statistically significant, the study noted.
Furthermore, over half the stroke patients in the study did not have hypertension or other underlying risk factors for stroke.
“This highly unusual finding agrees with other studies of people with Covid-19 in suggesting that infection with the novel coronavirus is itself a risk factor for stroke,” said Dr Altschul, who is also surgical director of the Montefiore Comprehensive Center for Stroke Care.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
On this day in 1983, the original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Cup, was stolen from the Brazilian ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Spread across five counties of England, this region of undulating hills, lazy rivers and somnolent villages is ...
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...