Covid-19: Ratnagiri reports a fatality rate of 3.1 per cent

While Ratnagiri district in Konkan region of Maharashtra has emerged as the only district in the State with a fatality rate of 3.1 per cent, Buldhana district in the Vidarbha region has the lowest fatality rate of 0.9 per cent. Maharashtra’s fatality rate is 2.12 per cent while recovery rate is 97.27 per cent.

As per the government data, there are 36,371 active cases in the State as of Friday, October 1. According to sources, the Ratnagiri district administration is ascertaining the reason for the high fatality rate which has become a cause for concern.

However, when it comes to active patients Ratnagiri has only 693 active patients. Along with Ratnagiri, two districts in Marathwada Nanded and Osmanabad have reported a fatality rate of 2.9 per cent each. In the last few months, Sangli and Kolhapur districts consistently reported higher fatality rates. As of October 1, Sangli has reported a fatality rate of 2.7 per cent and Kolhapur has reported a slightly higher fatality rate of 2.8 per cent.

As per the government data on October 1, Pune continues to be on the top of the active cases list with 9,021 patients followed by Thane (6,238), Ahmednagar ( 5,637), Mumbai ( 5,185), and Satara (1,986).

Meanwhile, the State government is likely to relax restrictions imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. According to government sources, the State cabinet will discuss the matter next week. Already the government has announced the re-opening of schools from October 4 while places of worship would open from October 7.