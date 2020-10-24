News

Covid-19: Recoveries cross 70 lakh; 6.8 lakh active cases in India

New Delhi | Updated on October 24, 2020 Published on October 24, 2020

The number of people recovered from Covid-19 infection in India has crossed 70 lakh, while 6,80,680 infections are still active and 1,17,956 have died so far.

In the last 24 hours (till Saturday morning) a little more than 54,000 people tested positive for Covid-19, close to 67,500 people recovered and 650 people died.

During the same period, close to 12.7 lakh tests were conducted across the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 24, 2020
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.