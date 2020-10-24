Covid-19: Recoveries cross 70 lakh; 6.8 lakh active cases in India

The number of people recovered from Covid-19 infection in India has crossed 70 lakh, while 6,80,680 infections are still active and 1,17,956 have died so far.

In the last 24 hours (till Saturday morning) a little more than 54,000 people tested positive for Covid-19, close to 67,500 people recovered and 650 people died.

During the same period, close to 12.7 lakh tests were conducted across the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.