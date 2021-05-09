Covid-19 relief: Telangana to hire 50,000 doctors

Telangana Government will recruit 50,000 doctors in a first of its kind initiative to strengthen public medical infrastructure in the state.

A decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 control measures here on Sunday.

“The young doctors with MBBS should come forward to serve people and apply online,” said the Chief Minister.

The paramedical and other support staff will also be recruited.

The appointments will be temporary for an initial period of three months with a `decent’ remuneration, the Chief Minister said.

A decision has also been taken to set up super specialty hospitals in Warangal and Adilabad where the incidence of Covid is on the higher side.

In vaccination programme, priority should be given to those sections of the society such as cab- and auto-drivers who could spread the virus by the nature of their profession, Rao said.