Covid-19: Tamil Nadu bans inter-district movement till June 30

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 in districts, the Tamil Nadu government has banned inter-district movement of vehicles in the State from Thursday till June 30. This comes in the backdrop of an increased number of positive cases in the districts in the last five days.

Public and private transport, including two-wheelers and cars, will not be allowed from one zone to another. However, buses can ply within the district, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami after chairing a meeting of the Collectors.

In case of any emergency, e-Pass can be applied, he added, appealing to people to cooperate with the government.

After Madurai, a complete lockdown has been announced in the neighbouring district of Theni from Wednesday evening until further orders. There are a total of 365 Covid-19 cases in the district.

Increase in cases

The State recorded an increase of 2,865 positive cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of positive cases to 67,468. With a record number of 2,424 covid-19 patients discharged today after treatment, the number of active cases stood at 28,836.

Chennai saw another 1,654 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Chengalpattu with 131 cases; Madurai with 97 cases; Theni with 81 cases; Tiruvallur with 87 cases, Trichy with 77, Kancheepuram with 66 cases and the rest distributed among other districts, including Thiruvannamalai, Vellore and Nagapattinam..

A total of 33 people died due to the Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 866. On Wednesday, 32,079 samples were tested, says a health ministry bulletin.

The Greater Corporation of Chennai today launched the first exclusive Siddha Covid Care Centre in the city. The Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College has been converted into a Siddha-based Care Centre with 224 in-patient beds in the Tondairpet Zone in Vyasarpadi.

The facility was inspected by Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture on Wednesday.

The facility has 12 experienced siddha practitioners for treatment. The 14-day treatment includes regular consumption of siddha medications like Kabasura Kudineer, Adathodai Manapagu, Dhanisathi Suranam, Brahmanandha Bhairavam along with breathing techniques and siddha yoga. The facility also has a rejuvenation space for patients to regularly practice yoga, meditation and walking to keep themselves physically fit.

Allopathy doctors from Stanley Medical Hospital are appointed at the centre for 24-hours supervision on a rotational basis, a said press release.