Tamil Nadu government has extended 'Janata Curfew' till Monday 5.00 am in pubic interest. However, there are no restrictions for essential services, said Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami in a release.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a Janata Curfew on March 22, in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the Tamil Nadu government suspended public transport between 7.00 am and 9.00 pm.