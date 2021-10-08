News

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu registers 1,390 new cases; 27 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 08, 2021

Now, the active number of cases stands at 16,513.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday saw new coronavirus decline to 1,390 from 1,432 on Wednesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,74,233.

After 1,487 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,513. The number of deaths registered was 27, and 1,45,846 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 173 (176) new cases, while Coimbatore added 149 (151).

On Thursday, a total of 1,27,480 persons were vaccinated against 1,11,808 on Wednesday.

Published on October 08, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
