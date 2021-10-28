News

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,061 new cases; 12 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 28, 2021

The samples tested was 1,22,835.

New Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,061 on Thursday from 1,075 on Wednesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,99,554.

After 1,286 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 12,051. The number of deaths registered was 12, and samples tested was 1,22,835.

Chennai reported 135 (139) new cases while Coimbatore added 124 (125).

On Thursday, 1,37,594 persons were vaccinated as against 1,17,907 persons on Wednesday.

Published on October 28, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
