Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,061 new cases; 12 deaths

For web..

New Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,061 on Thursday from 1,075 on Wednesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,99,554.

After 1,286 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 12,051. The number of deaths registered was 12, and samples tested was 1,22,835.

Chennai reported 135 (139) new cases while Coimbatore added 124 (125).

On Thursday, 1,37,594 persons were vaccinated as against 1,17,907 persons on Wednesday.