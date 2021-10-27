News

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,075 new cases; 12 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 27, 2021

Chennai reports 139 new cases, while Coimbatore added 125.

New Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,075 on Wednesday from 1,090 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,98,493.

After 1,315 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 12,288. The number of deaths registered was 12, and samples tested was 1,21,553.

Chennai reported 139 (141) new cases while Coimbatore added 125 (128).

On Wednesday, a total of 1,17,907 persons were vaccinated as against 1,45,969 on Tuesday.

Published on October 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like