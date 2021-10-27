Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,075 new cases; 12 deaths

New Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,075 on Wednesday from 1,090 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,98,493.

After 1,315 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 12,288. The number of deaths registered was 12, and samples tested was 1,21,553.

Chennai reported 139 (141) new cases while Coimbatore added 125 (128).

On Wednesday, a total of 1,17,907 persons were vaccinated as against 1,45,969 on Tuesday.