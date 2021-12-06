News

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 719 new cases; 10 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 06, 2021

The state had vaccinated 3,58,197 persons on Monday.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 719 new Covid cases as against 724 on Sunday. After 737 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 8,013.

There were ten deaths and 1,01,255 samples tested.

Chennai reported 128 new cases (131) and Coimbatore 120 (124).

On Monday, a total of 3,58,197 persons were vaccinated, as per State government data.

Published on December 06, 2021

