Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 850 new cases; 6 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 850 new Covid cases (862 on Saturday). After 958 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,474.

There were six deaths registered and 1,01,825 samples tested.

Chennai reported 129 new cases on Sunday (122 on Saturday), while Coimbatore had 96 (99) new cases.

On Sunday, 35,491 persons were vaccinated as against 2,70,175 on Saturday, as per health department data.