News

Covid-19: Telangana reports 224 new cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 11, 2021 Published on January 11, 2021

State now has 4,518 active cases, with 2,439 patients

Telangana has reported 224 new Covid-19 positive cases and one death due to the viral infection. As many as 461 patients have recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the total number of patients recovered so far to 2.84 lakh. The State so far reported 2.90 lakh cases.

The number of tests, however, dropped by half to 24,785 on Sunday.

The recovery rate now stands at 97.90 per cent as against the national average of 96.4 per cent, according to a media bulletin released on Monday.

The State now has 4,518 active cases, with 2,439 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 11, 2021
Covid-19
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.