Covid-19: Telangana reports 224 new cases

Telangana has reported 224 new Covid-19 positive cases and one death due to the viral infection. As many as 461 patients have recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the total number of patients recovered so far to 2.84 lakh. The State so far reported 2.90 lakh cases.

The number of tests, however, dropped by half to 24,785 on Sunday.

The recovery rate now stands at 97.90 per cent as against the national average of 96.4 per cent, according to a media bulletin released on Monday.

The State now has 4,518 active cases, with 2,439 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.