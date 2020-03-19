Covid-19: Testing rate could be our Achilles heel, says Anand Mahindra

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared his views on the measures being taken by the Centre to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In a tweet tagging the Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Mahindra appreciated the government’s efforts, while urging authorities to improve the testing rate.
“India has done a fine job so far of managing the crisis. Pre-emptive measures for containment have been lauded the world over. But our testing rate could be our Achilles heel. We need to allow the pvt sector to begin testing & scale up our capacity dramatically,” Mahindra tweeted.
Media reports quoting ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said there are 72 functional Indian Council of Medical Research laboratories conducting tests for coronavirus, and 49 more labs will be added by the month-end. In a media briefing, Bhargava said ICMR was in talks with private NABL-accredited labs, which would soon be prepared to test across the country.
Earlier this week, ICMR mentioned that it has ordered a million probes from Germany. The step is to ensure that all laboratories in the country are ready for sample testing if needed, according to a report in The Hindu.
Mahindra had earlier said the crisis could be a “reset button” for the world and that businesses should utilise the opportunities along with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The ‘VirusCrisis’ presents business with challenges, but also some unprecedented opportunities: We’ve acquired a precious resource: time for reflection. Use it to review strategies & portfolios. Press the RESET button & recalibrate all costs & overheads,” Mahindra said on the micro-blogging platform.
“Associates will have more time: solicit their ideas for business improvement. Use the lull to build deeper personal relationships with customers. We don’t know how long the containment might drag on, but prepare the business for a U or even V shaped recovery!” he had further added.
As of Thursday morning, the country has 151 confirmed coronavirus cases which are active and undergoing treatment, while 14 patients have been discharged; the death toll from the virus is at 3.
