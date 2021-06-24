Covid-19: The daily dose (June 24, 2021)

# Against the backdrop of the growing numbers of the Delta-plus variant, the Centre tells States to up their defence.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/centre-asks-states-to-enhance-public-health-response-in-view-of-delta-plus-variant-cases/article34923183.ece

# Day 3 of the revised vaccination drive, and Madhya Pradesh is back at the top of the charts, stirring more discussion on the wild swing in numbers.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/mp-back-in-lead-as-jabs-top-62-lakh-on-day-3-up-at-no-2/article34937713.ece

# As India’s CoWin app takes on the pressure of mapping increased vaccination, the technology itself looks set to cross-borders.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/india-to-provide-cowin-tech-to-other-countries/article34935766.ece

# The Kerala High Court has suspended for a week a Government order that allowed hospitals to fix their own room-tariffs for Covid-19 patients.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/kerala-hc-suspends-govt-order-allowing-private-hospitals-to-fix-room-rent-for-covid-patients/article34938633.ece

# Preparing for an eventuality, three north-eastern States install oxygen generation plants - Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/three-ne-states-set-up-oxygen-generation-plants/article34937086.ece

# Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine is facing a probe in Brazil, according to reports, involving its procurement.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/covid-19-brazil-probes-health-ministry-deal-to-buy-covaxin/article34921320.ece

# And while reports of neurological effects being seen in patients taking the AstraZeneca vaccine has been in discussion for a while, another study echoes similar findings.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/covishield-may-trigger-extremely-rare-neurological-condition/article34937282.ece