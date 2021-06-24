News

Covid-19: The daily dose (June 24, 2021)

| Updated on June 24, 2021

# Against the backdrop of the growing numbers of the Delta-plus variant, the Centre tells States to up their defence.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/centre-asks-states-to-enhance-public-health-response-in-view-of-delta-plus-variant-cases/article34923183.ece

# Day 3 of the revised vaccination drive, and Madhya Pradesh is back at the top of the charts, stirring more discussion on the wild swing in numbers.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/mp-back-in-lead-as-jabs-top-62-lakh-on-day-3-up-at-no-2/article34937713.ece

# As India’s CoWin app takes on the pressure of mapping increased vaccination, the technology itself looks set to cross-borders.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/india-to-provide-cowin-tech-to-other-countries/article34935766.ece

# The Kerala High Court has suspended for a week a Government order that allowed hospitals to fix their own room-tariffs for Covid-19 patients.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/kerala-hc-suspends-govt-order-allowing-private-hospitals-to-fix-room-rent-for-covid-patients/article34938633.ece

# Preparing for an eventuality, three north-eastern States install oxygen generation plants - Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/three-ne-states-set-up-oxygen-generation-plants/article34937086.ece

# Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine is facing a probe in Brazil, according to reports, involving its procurement.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/covid-19-brazil-probes-health-ministry-deal-to-buy-covaxin/article34921320.ece

# And while reports of neurological effects being seen in patients taking the AstraZeneca vaccine has been in discussion for a while, another study echoes similar findings.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/covishield-may-trigger-extremely-rare-neurological-condition/article34937282.ece

Published on June 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.