Covid-19: The daily dose (May 28, 2021)

# Finally, its on record. India is examining Pfizer’s indemnity request. This could be a “hot potato”, as India had earlier declined the same to home-grown vaccine makers like Serum Institute.

Meanwhile, Telangana said it has received responses from AstraZeneca and Sputnik to supply the State. A short supply of vaccines has affected the pace of vaccination.

# Bharat Biotech has been in the spotlight on two counts, in India and abroad. It’s re-applied to the Brazilian regulator for approvals.

And in India, the company formalised a deal with the Gujarat Covid Vaccine Consortium, that includes Hester Biosciences to make a drug substance for Bharat Biotech, by August. All part of the larger plan to get more vaccines into more arms in the country.

# On the research front, researchers at IIT Mandi have figured out the structure of a key protein in the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This helps in understanding its role in the spread and severity of the disease , and can possibly help in the development of anti-virals to treat it.

# As reported, TN officials have met officials in Delhi to discuss the fate of the vaccine park in Chengalpattu.

# With criticism coming in from various quarters on the liberalised vaccine policy, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra offers a spirited defence on procurement and allocation, call for compulsory license and why the Government feels it won’t work. Intriguingly, he said the Government has been having vaccine conversations with the producers, since last year. Click to read a blow-by-blow account of all he said.

# The Wuhan “lab leak” theory emerges, again. This time, US President Biden asks his intel community to look into it and report in three months.