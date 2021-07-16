Covid-19: TN extends lockdown till July 31

Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown till July 31 with some relaxations. The current lockdown ends on July 19 at 6 am.

All ITIs, industrial schools, typewriting training institutes can function with 50 per cent students on rotation basis. In addition, in schools, teachers will be allowed to work for administrative tasks, including student admission, book distribution and curriculum preparation, says a government press release.

Inter-State buses (except for Puducherry), swimming pools, bars, social/ political/ cultural/ sports events, educational institutions, zoos and theatres will continue to be shut.

Meanwhile, daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 2,312 (2,405 on Thursday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 25,31,118.

After 2,986 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 29,230.

The number of deaths registered was 46 and 1,48,778 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 252; Chennai 144 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.