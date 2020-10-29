News

Covid-19: TN records 2,652 cases, 35 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 2,652 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 7,19,403. After 4,087 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 24,886.

There were 35 deaths and 75,224 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 756 infections; 902 covid-19 patients were discharged and 9 deaths were registered.

After Chennai, Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 251 followed by Salem (170); Chengalpattu (148); Thiruvallur (146) and Erode (124) according to State health ministry data.

