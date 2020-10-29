Covid-19: TN records 2,652 cases, 35 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 2,652 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 7,19,403. After 4,087 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 24,886.

There were 35 deaths and 75,224 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 756 infections; 902 covid-19 patients were discharged and 9 deaths were registered.

After Chennai, Coimbatore had the maximum number of new infections with 251 followed by Salem (170); Chengalpattu (148); Thiruvallur (146) and Erode (124) according to State health ministry data.