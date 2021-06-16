Covid-19: TN reported 10,448 cases, 207 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported additional 10,448 coronavirus cases to take the total number of infections in the State to 23,88,746. After 21,058 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 1,14,335.

There were 207 deaths and 1,71,085 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 1,420 followed by Erode with 1,123; Chennai had 689 and all the other districts with less than 1,000 cases, says Health Department data