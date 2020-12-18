News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,134 new cases, 12 deaths on December 18

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 18, 2020 Published on December 18, 2020

Corporation workers doing door-to-door checking temperature using a thermal scanner as a part of precautionary measure of Covid-19 spread in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.   -  M Srinath

An additional 1,134 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 8,04,650.

After 1,170 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 9,781.

About 75,347 samples tested and 12 deaths were registered.

Chennai reported 341 new cases and Coimbatore saw 115 cases. In all the other 35 districts, the daily cases were less than 100, with the Perambalur district reporting zero cases, according to the State health department.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 18, 2020
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.