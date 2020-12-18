Covid-19: TN reports 1,134 new cases, 12 deaths on December 18

An additional 1,134 Coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 8,04,650.

After 1,170 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases was 9,781.

About 75,347 samples tested and 12 deaths were registered.

Chennai reported 341 new cases and Coimbatore saw 115 cases. In all the other 35 districts, the daily cases were less than 100, with the Perambalur district reporting zero cases, according to the State health department.