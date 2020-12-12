News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,218 new cases on December 12

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 12, 2020 Published on December 12, 2020

An additional 1,218 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, thus taking the total number to 7,97,693

After 1,296 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10,208.

There were 13 deaths registered and 72,122 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 345 cases while Coimbatore 120. All the other 35 districts had daily cases of less than 100, according to State health ministry data.

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
