Covid-19: TN reports 14,842 new coronavirus cases

The number of Covid-19 active cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the one lakh mark. On Saturday, the State saw an addition of 14,842 coronavirus cases (13,776 on Friday). However, after 9,142 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,00,668.
The number of deaths registered was 80 and 1,25,718 samples tested.
Chennai reported 4,086 new infections; followed by Chengalpattu (1,163); Coimbatore (1,004); Tiruvallur (793); Madurai (596) and Tirunelveli (525).
On Friday, a total of 1,19,237 vaccine doses were provided as against 1,09,429 on Friday, according to State Health Ministry data.
