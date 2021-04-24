News

Covid-19: TN reports 14,842 new coronavirus cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 24, 2021

1,25,718 samples tested were tested on April 24, 2021

The number of Covid-19 active cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the one lakh mark. On Saturday, the State saw an addition of 14,842 coronavirus cases (13,776 on Friday). However, after 9,142 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,00,668.

The number of deaths registered was 80 and 1,25,718 samples tested.

Chennai reported 4,086 new infections; followed by Chengalpattu (1,163); Coimbatore (1,004); Tiruvallur (793); Madurai (596) and Tirunelveli (525).

On Friday, a total of 1,19,237 vaccine doses were provided as against 1,09,429 on Friday, according to State Health Ministry data.

Published on April 24, 2021

