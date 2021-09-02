News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,562 cases, 20 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 02, 2021

Chennai reported 166 new cases

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday increased to 1,562 from 1,509 on Wednesday, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,17,943.

After 1,684 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,478. The number of deaths registered was 20 and 1,60,523 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 166 (177) new cases while Coimbatore saw 215 (186) cases, according to State Health department data.

On Thursday, a total of 5,42,139 people were vaccinated.

Published on September 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like