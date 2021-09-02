Covid-19: TN reports 1,562 cases, 20 deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday increased to 1,562 from 1,509 on Wednesday, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,17,943.

After 1,684 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,478. The number of deaths registered was 20 and 1,60,523 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 166 (177) new cases while Coimbatore saw 215 (186) cases, according to State Health department data.

On Thursday, a total of 5,42,139 people were vaccinated.