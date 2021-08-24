News

Covid-19: TN reports 1,585 new cases, 27 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 24, 2021

Chennai reported 165 cases

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday declined to1,585 from 1,604 on Monday to take the total number of cases to 26,04,074.

After 1,842 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 18,603. Around 27 deaths were reported and 1,50,297 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 165 while Coimbatore saw 190 additional cases, according to State Health department data.

Tamil Nadu
