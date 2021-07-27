Covid-19: TN reports 1,767 new cases

Daily number of coronavirus cases across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday dropped further to 1,767 (1,785 on Monday) but in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Erode there was a marginal increase.

Chennai reported 139 new cases (122 on Monday); Coimbatore reported 169 (164 on Monday); and Erode 132 (127).

The total number of infections in the State increased to 25,52,049.

After 2,312 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 22,188.

The number of deaths registered was 29 and 1,43,310 samples were tested.