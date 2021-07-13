News

Covid-19: TN reports 2,505 cases, 48 deaths

Updated on July 13, 2021

Coimbatore has the highest number of cases

Daily coronavirus in Tamil Nadu dropped further to 2,505 (2,652 cases on Monday) to take the total number of infections to 25,23,943.

After 3,058 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 31,218.

The number of deaths registered was 48 and 1,40,132 samples were tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 282; Chennai had 160 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

On Tuesday, a total of 3,35,466 persons were vaccinated .

