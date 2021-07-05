News

Covid-19: TN reports 3,715 new cases; 54 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 05, 2021

The total number of infections had surged past the 25-lakh mark to 25,00,002.

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 3,715 (3,867 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State past the 25-lakh mark to 25,00,002.

After 4,029 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 34,926. The number of deaths registered was 54, and 1,55,371 samples were tested.

According to Health Department data, Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 436; Chennai had 214 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

Published on July 05, 2021

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
