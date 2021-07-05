Covid-19: TN reports 3,715 new cases; 54 deaths

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 3,715 (3,867 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections in the State past the 25-lakh mark to 25,00,002.

After 4,029 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 34,926. The number of deaths registered was 54, and 1,55,371 samples were tested.

According to Health Department data, Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 436; Chennai had 214 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.