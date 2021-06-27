Covid-19: TN reports 5,127 new cases; 148 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continued to decline with an additional 5,127 infections reported in the State (5,415 cases reported on Saturday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,60,747.

After 7,661 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 44,924.

There were 148 deaths and 1,70,963 samples tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 671; Chennai had 314 infections and all the other districts had lesser cases, says Health Department data.

A total of 89,402 persons were vaccinated on Sunday, according to health ministry data.