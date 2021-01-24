Covid-19: TN reports 569 cases on January 24

Tamil Nady reported 569 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 8,34,740. After 642 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,904.

There were 7 deaths registered and 62,619 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 168 cases. Three districts - Ariyalur, Kallakuruchi and Perambalur - reported zero infections. In the other 33 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to State health ministry.