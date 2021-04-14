Covid-19: TN reports 7,819 cases on April 14, 2021

Beware the quantum computers
The spread of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu right now is so fast, that it took only half the duration to overtake the daily infection peak number reported in the first wave.
In the first wave last year, it took four months from March to reach the highest daily cases of 6,993 reported on July 27. However, after reaching the peak, the infection steadly declined and ended at less than 500 by February. However, the second wave started in early March, and it just took two months to report 7,819 infections on Wednesday (the highest so far) to take the total number of cases in the State to 9,54,948.
The increase could also be attributed to the highest ever testing of 97,668 samples.
"This is very worrisome; the rate of increase is too fast. All gatherings and non-essential activities should be avoided. Wear a mask and step out only for essential activities. All above 60 years should stay at home and keep distance from family members who go out for work," Prabhdeep Kaur, ICMR scientist, tweeted, on the spike reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, after 3,464 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases on Wednesday crossed the 50,000 mark to total 54,315. The State reported 25 deaths.
Chennai reported 2,564 new cases; Chengalpattu (772); Coimbatore (540); and Tiruvallur (383).
The state is focussing on micro-containment and cancelling non-essential activity, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan told newspersons.
On Wednesday, the number of Covid-19 vaccine inoculations was 73,633 as against 1.55 lakh on Tuesday, according to the State Health department.
