Covid-19: TN reports 9,344 new cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 17, 2021

1,00,804 samples were tested for Coronavirus in the state

For the first time, over one lakh ( 1,00,804) samples were tested for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported an addition of 9,344 Coronavirus cases (8,449 on Friday). However, after 5,263 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 65,635.

There were 39 deaths registered.

Chennai saw an addition of 2,884 cases followed by Chengalpattu (807); Coimbatore (652); Tiruvallur (389) and Tiruchirapalli (323), according to State Health Ministry data.

On Saturday, 1.13 lakh persons got inoculated (2.01 lakhs on Friday), the data said.

