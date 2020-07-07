Covid-19: TSS Ltd to suspend operations in Sirsi till Sunday

The Sirsi-based farm cooperative Totagars’ Cooperative Sale Society Ltd has decided to suspend operations for a week due to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Uttara Kannada district.

Ravish Hegde, General Manager of TSS Ltd, told BusinessLine that the cooperative will stop operations in Sirsi from July 7 to 12.

He said this decision has been taken to control the spread of Covid-19, which is in the initial stages now, in the region.

TSS Ltd operates the arecanut trading yard, supermarket, and rice mill among others in Sirsi town. Operations of all these units will be closed till July 12, he said, adding that all these units attract good number of visitors every day.

Seeking the cooperation of its farmer-members, he said such measures will help control the spread of the disease in the region.

However, he said, the operations will continue at the Yellapur, Siddapur and Mundagod branches of TSS Ltd.

To a query on door-step delivery of products from TSS Supermarket in Sirsi town, he said this service will also be affected due to the suspension of operations till July 12. It may be mentioned here that TSS Ltd had taken initiatives to launch door-step delivery of essential commodities in Sirsi town during the lockdown period in the country.

Uttara Kannada district recorded 81 new cases of Covid-19 on July 6. The district had registered a total of 435 Covid-19 cases till July 6.