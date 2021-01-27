Covid-19 vaccination crosses 23 lakh as on Wednesday

Content creators mean business
As many as 2,99,299 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the Covid-19 on Wednesday, through 5,308 sessions held till 6 pm, taking the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated to 23,28,779 beneficiaries.
These beneficiaries were vaccinated through 41,599 sessions, as per the provisional report. This was the 12th day wherein the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully. Planned sessions were conducted in 28 States/UTs, a Health Ministry statement said.
The statement said that 79 per cent of beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday are from five States -- Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Rajasthan with 71,632 vaccinations and Madhya Pradesh with 60,194 topped the list of the States.
The Ministry said that a total of 16 persons have been hospitalised so far, which means 0.0007 per cent people have recorded hospitalisation against vaccinations.
In the last 24 hours, one person suffering from bacterial sepsis has been hospitalised at Apollo Hospital, Chennai. He was vaccinated on January 23 and was hospitalised on January 24, it said.
Total nine deaths have been reported so far, but none of these deaths have been causally linked with Covid-19 vaccination. In the last 24 hours, one person aged 23 years, a resident of Odisha has died. The post-mortem report is awaited.
No case of serious/severe adverse event following immunisation (AEFI)/ death attributable to vaccination till date, it added.
