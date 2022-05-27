Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 14.4 lakh total doses on May 26

India vaccinated more than 14.4 lakh people against Covid-19 on May 26, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on May 27, about 14,41,072 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 45,712 first doses and 4,99,560 second doses were administered to the 18+ population. About 42,179 first doses and 1,23,903 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,,53,916 first doses and 2,93,182 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort. 57,717 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2,24,903 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers).

Over 192 crore vaccine doses administered

About 1,92,97,74,973 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,61,51,743 total first doses and 82,59,95,838 total second doses administered to the 18+ population. 5,93,48,714 were total first doses and 4,53,40,468 were total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 3,34,68,814 first doses and 1,54,41,774 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 20,17,898 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3,20,09,724 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

As for the State-Wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 32,55,73,442 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,65,69,150 doses administered so far. West Bengal takes the third spot with 14,00,77,719 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 15,814. About 2,710 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,296 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,26,07,177. Fourteen deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,539.