Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 16 lakh total doses on April 18

India inoculated over 16 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday, April 18, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on April 19, 16,89,995 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 49,830 were first doses and 5,95,379 were second doses administered to the 18+ population. 39,707 first doses and 1,32,987 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 3,45,160 first doses and 2,97,419 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years cohort. 23,100 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2,06,413 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

1,86,72,15,865 total doses of the vaccine have been administered overall in the country so far.

This includes 91,38,00,166 total first doses and 80,41,53,666 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, 5,79,28,041 total first doses and 4,06,00,205 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 2,47,06,692 first doses and 4,69,519 second doses administered to the 12-14 years cohort, 1,85,860 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,53,71,716 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 30,75,99,003 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16,31,10,729 doses and West Bengal with 13,65,67,149 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 11,860. 1,247 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 928 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,11,701. One death was reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,966.