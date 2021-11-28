Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 82 lakh doses on November 27

India has administered over 82 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, November 27, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the data, as of November 28, 7am, India had administered 82,86,058 doses of the vaccine in the last 24 hours. Of this, 25,75,702 were first doses while second doses totalled 57,10,356.

1,21,94,71,134 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 78,18,72,014 first doses and 43,75,99,120 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh takes the first spot among the States in terms of the highest number of total doses administered with 15,86,35,913. doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 11,16,97,551 doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with 9,13,15,732 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also ahead in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered 11,03,81,932 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,30,92,957 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,28,09,515 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,82,53,981 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,86,04,594 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 3,43,48,529 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.57 million. 8,774 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 105691. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 9481 to 33998278. 621 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 468554.