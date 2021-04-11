Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 10 crore doses so far

India has administered over 10 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far.

As of April 11, 7 am 10,15,95,147 total doses of the vaccine. 35,19,987 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 31,22,109 people received the first jab of the vaccine while 3,97,878 people received the second jab in the last 24 hours.

So far, 8,88,85,961 first doses have been administered so far while 1,27,09,186 are second doses.

Maharashtra is ahead of the pack in terms of the number of first doses administered with 89,70,148. It is followed by Rajasthan at 84,50,218 and Gujarat at 79,83,507.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of the number of second doses administered at 12,38,115. It is followed by Rajasthan at 11,15,090 and Gujarat at 10,73,335.

Maharashtra is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 99,23,534 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Rajasthan and Gujarat which have also surpassed the 9 million mark in terms of total doses administered with 95,65,308 and 90,56,842 doses, respectively.

As for the infection tally, India has crossed the 13.4 million mark. India’s active caseload stands at 1108087 with 61456 new active cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients stands at 12081443, up by 90584. 839 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hour taking the death toll to 169275.