Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 117 crore total doses

India has administered over 117 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of November 23, 7 am, India had administered 1,17,63,73,499 total doses of the vaccine including 76,83,97,360 first doses and 40,79,76,139 second doses.

71,92,154 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 23,22,747 received their first dose while 48,69,407 received their second.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board.

It has administered 10,63,53,283 first doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,14,36,850. doses and West Bengal with 6,17,33,854 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,38,40,003 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,62,75,985 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 3,20,59,269.

It also tops the list in terms of total doses, being the first State to surpass the 15-crore mark, having administered 15,01,93,286 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 10,77,12,835 total doses administered and West Bengal with 8,81,07,385 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.5 million. 7,579 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 113584. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 12202 to 33946749. 236 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 466147.