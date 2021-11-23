Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 117 crore total doses

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India has administered over 117 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of November 23, 7 am, India had administered 1,17,63,73,499 total doses of the vaccine including 76,83,97,360 first doses and 40,79,76,139 second doses.
71,92,154 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 23,22,747 received their first dose while 48,69,407 received their second.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board.
It has administered 10,63,53,283 first doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,14,36,850. doses and West Bengal with 6,17,33,854 doses.
In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,38,40,003 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,62,75,985 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 3,20,59,269.
It also tops the list in terms of total doses, being the first State to surpass the 15-crore mark, having administered 15,01,93,286 total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 10,77,12,835 total doses administered and West Bengal with 8,81,07,385 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.5 million. 7,579 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 113584. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 12202 to 33946749. 236 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 466147.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...