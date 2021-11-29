Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 122 crore total doses so far

India administered over 122 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of November 29, 7 am, 1,22,41,68,929 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country including 78,36,51,479 first doses and 44,05,17,450 second doses.

42,04,171 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 15,61,785 received their first dose while 26,42,386 received their second.

State-wise tally

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of doses across the board among States.

It has administered 15,95,58,836 total doses. The State is followed by Maharashtra with 11,20,16,811 doses. West Bengal has administered the third-highest number of total doses with 9,15,43,935 doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 11,08,86,686 first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 7,32,57,581 first doses administered and West Bengal with 6,29,17,792 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 4,86,72,150 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,87,59,230 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 3,45,43,170 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.58 million. 8,309 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,03,859. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 9,905 to 3,40,08,183. 236 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,68,790.