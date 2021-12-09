Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 130 crore total doses so far

India has administered more than 130 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, India has administered 1,30,39,32,286 total doses of the vaccine as of December 9, 7am. Of this, over 80.74 crore are first doses while second doses total more than 49.64 crore.

More than 80.86 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, over 22.46 lakh received their first dose while more than 58.40 lakh received their second.

State-wise tally

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal have administered the highest number of total doses.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list across the board. The State has administered over 17.22 crore total doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with more than 12.11 crore doses. West Bengal has administered the third highest number of total doses with over 9.59 crore doses.

Uttar Pradesh has administered over 11.63 crore first doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with more than 7.68 crore first doses administered and West Bengal with over 6.39 crore doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered over 5.59 crore second doses.It is followed by Maharashtra with more than 4.42 crore doses. Madhya Pradesh became the third State to administer over 4 crore second doses with 4,08,61,125 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.6 million. 9,419 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 94,742. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 8,251 to 3,40,97,388. 159 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,74,111.