Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 175.46 crore total doses so far  

India has administered more than 175.46 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of February 21, 7 am, India has administered 1,75,46,25,710 total doses of the vaccine overall.

This includes 90,74,41,198 total first doses and 75,27,91,852 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,36,77,342 total first doses and 2,17,30,069 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years and 1,89,85,249 total precaution doses administered so far.

Only 7,00,706 total doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 78,895 were first doses, and 4,16,817 were second doses administered to the 18+ population, while 41,705 first doses and 1,36,417 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. Precaution doses were administered to 26,872 in the last 24 hours.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 28,27,52,833 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,37,37,284 doses, and West Bengal with 12,92,70,153 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 2,02,131. About 16,051 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 37,901 to 4,21,24,284 . 206 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,12,109.